Is the status quo good enough for the Browns at linebacker?
The Cleveland Browns made a lot of moves on defense during the 2023 offseason, but none at linebacker. Are the players here good enough for this defense to take the next step?
By Josh Brown
Breakout superstar in 2023?
After a stellar rookie campaign, most would say 2022 was a step back for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. While in some ways it was, he did improve in some areas last season. The problem was the entire defense struggled, so it was lost in a sea of ineptness on that side of the ball.
Diving a little deeper, you see that JOK still flashed some of what we saw in 2021. While his coverage took a hit in 2022 with a passer rating of 132.1 compared to his rookie season of 70.2 per Pro Football Reference, the entire defense struggled in coverage last season.
Some of the areas where JOK showed improvement was his missed tackle rate going from 17.4% to 10.3%. He also increased his tackles for loss to seven. He matched his rookie season in passes defended with four and also matched his forced fumbles with two. The speed and instincts that made him a Butkus Award winner and the Defensive Player of the Year in the ACC have not just left his body.
The Browns will employ a new system with a stronger presence up front to help make things easier on the young linebacker. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver also issued JOK a challenge to continue to get stronger, not bigger, between now and training camp so they can have him on the field as much as possible.
From the excitement in Tarver's voice when he talks about JOK, it's clear they love all the skills he brings to the table. In year three and with a coach that knows how to utilize his players in coach Jim Schwartz, it's not hard to be excited about where JOK could go in 2023.
Could the talent and experience finally come together to create the superstar we have all been waiting for?