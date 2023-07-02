Is the status quo good enough for the Browns at linebacker?
The Cleveland Browns made a lot of moves on defense during the 2023 offseason, but none at linebacker. Are the players here good enough for this defense to take the next step?
By Josh Brown
The Browns 3 young veterans
With the Browns set to employ more five-man fronts on the defensive line and use three safeties on the backend, we will likely see Walker and JOK the most. With the athletic ability of all their defensive ends, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them at "linebacker" for a few plays a game. The Browns also have Sionne Takitaki, Tony Fields II, and Jacob Phillips on the roster to provide depth.
Sione Takitaki's 2022 season ended with a torn ACL after 71 tackles, four for loss, and one sack. He's expected to return by October which would be 10 months after the injury.
"He plans to stay in Cleveland for the time being to continue rehabbing, and currently, he’s on track for an October return -- about 10 months out from his surgery date."- Ashley Bastock, Cleveland.com
Takitaki has provided solid depth at the position since being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft. His missed tackle rate has never been higher than 7.8%, and he has graded out no lower than 64.4 overall per PFF his first four seasons.
His best asset is stopping the run, something the Browns need because of his sure tackling. While coverage is not his strong suit, his passer rating against for his career is 87.3, and he has not allowed a touchdown. As a hybrid starter/depth piece, Takitaki fits any team.
Jacob Phillips has speed and, quite frankly, that's it. Taken out of LSU in the third round of the 2020 draft Phillips has dealt with injuries and poor play for his entire career. He has flashed a few times with three sacks and five tackles for loss in just 612 snaps on defense.
Most of the time, he looks out of place and lost on the field. The Browns will need him to make a big leap under the new defensive staff if they plan to have him on the field for any extended period of time at linebacker.
Cleveland drafted Tony Fields II in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, the same draft the Browns took JOK in the second round. The reason for bringing this up is that they both have similar builds and skill sets. Obviously, JOK has the higher pedigree and has shown it through two seasons. Fields has spent most of his two-year career on special teams and deep down the depth chart at linebacker.
Well, 2022 caused the Browns to go deep down the depth chart. Fields started six games for the brown and orange. Over those six games, Fields had 48 total tackles, one for loss, and one pass defensed and forced fumble.
While he only had a missed tackle rate of 7.7%, Fields looked like someone who thrust into the starting job. He had an overall grade of 50.0 from PFF in just 276 snaps. Fields is still a work in progress, but he has some live reps under his belt, so the hope is he's better in 2023.