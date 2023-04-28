Steelers trade up, draft Broderick Jones to fend off Browns Myles Garrett
While Cleveland Browns fans are waiting patiently to hear their team's first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft (pick 74 in the third round, as of now), they see the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers make a big move to secure a franchise left tackle for the future in Georgia's Broderick Jones.
Prior to this selection, the Steelers starting tackles were slated to be Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor. Pittsburgh has allowed seven sacks to Myles Garrett alone in just 10 career matchups, and those are not the guys to protect the blindside of quarterback Kenny Pickett long-term.
With Jones, the Steelers are getting a very athletic big man who secured the left tackle position for the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Jones could have played basketball in college, which speaks to the impressive athletic testing that he displayed at the Combine. He hasn't played any other position in college, so it is clear that the Steelers have tabbed him as their new left tackle.
Jones lacks experience, starting just 19 total games at the college level in Athens. As such, he is still developing his technique as a blocker and is not quite as refined as some of the other tackle prospects that were selected ahead of him.
Nonetheless, Jones has the physical tools, the blend of athleticism and power, and the tremendous upside that teams look for in a young prospect. Not only will Jones protect the quarterback, but he will be a force in the run game, opening holes for Najee Harris.
Once Pittsburgh gets Jones in the fold and hooked up with their coaching staff, they will do everything that they can to ensure that he can fend off the likes of Garrett and the other talented pass rushers the AFC North has to offer. The Steelers are developing their team around Pickett, so they must protect him if they want him to continue to grow as a quarterback.
As the 2023 NFL Draft moves on, we anxiously wait to see what Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have in store with their own selections. Stay tuned!