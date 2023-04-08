The Browns inglorious history of Round 7 draft picks
The Cincinnati Bengals found seven contributors from Round 7
In the past 10 years, the Bengals were able to add seven significant contributors from among 13 draftees selected in Round 7 of the NFL draft. They include linebacker Jeff Gunter (2022), linebacker Markus Bailey (2020), wide receiver Auden Tate (2018), tight end Mason Schreck (2017), safety Clayton Fejedelem (2016), wide receiver James Wright (2014), and center T. J. Johnson (2013).
In all, Bengals Round 7 draftees accumulated 24 seasons for the Bengals and five more seasons for other teams. There were a total of 248 total games played by these players in Cincinnati, and they went on to play 47 more games elsewhere.
They started 31 games for the Bengals and had one more start post-Bengals. In all, Cincinnati's Round 7 draftees accumulated 29 seasons, 295 games, and 32 starts versus 20, 213, and 6 for the Browns.
The lack of Cleveland starting talent compared to their cross-state rival is particularly concerning. Why even have seventh-round picks, with such a low rate of success?
It would be much better to audition Undrafted Free Agents or near-NFL-minimum veterans because an open roster spot allows the team to choose from among several candidates. For example, the Browns were able to audition Jordan Kunaszyk last season from the practice squad.
Kunaszyk may not be headed for the Hall of Fame, but he is better than any seventh-round pick the Browns have made in the past 10 years, with the possible exception of Armonty Bryant. Would you rather have another player like him or another seventh-round pick like the ones we have been getting?
Unfortunately, it's not that the Bengals are that good, it's the Browns who have drafted that poorly. The Steelers and Ravens also have much better records at acquiring talent in Round 7. Yoi and double yoi, to borrow the catchphrase from the late legendary color announcer of the Steelers, Myron Cope!