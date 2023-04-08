The Browns inglorious history of Round 7 draft picks
The Steelers Round 7 draftees totally surpass the Browns
In contrast to the Browns barren results from Round 7, the Steelers have drafted 12 players from Round 7 in the past 10 drafts. Of those 12, they received significant contributions from linebacker Mark Robinson (2022), DB Tre Norwood (2021), punter Pressley Harvin II (2021), and LB/special teams ace Tyler Matakevich (2016).
Defensive lineman Nick Williams (2013) was cut, only to go on to play nine seasons in the NFL for other teams with 83 games and 42 starts. We can hang that lapse of judgment on Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff.
Robinson is thought to be in contention for a starting job at inside linebacker this season, though we cannot be sure whether that is really true or just Jedi mind tricks from the front office. Pro Football Focus gave him a sub-standard grade in 2022, although they did the same thing for Patrick Queen of the Ravens in 2020, and all he did in 2022 was make 117 tackles with five sacks and two interceptions as a starting inside linebacker.
That's not bad for a guy who PFF rated as one of the worst linebackers in the league. So, should we believe bluster from Pittsburgh or grades from PFF? For now, Robinson appears to be second on the depth chart behind Cole Holcomb, signed as a free agent from the Washington Commanders.
Safety Tre Norwood is also still on the Steelers but he too gets little respect from PFF. Pressley Harvin II, on the other hand, is the team's regular punter. He averaged 44.52 yards per punt gross last season, which was good for 28th in the NFL.
He improved last season compared to his rookie campaign. Pittsburgh seems to be willing to continue to develop him. Tyler Matakevich plays very few snaps on defense but is a monster on special teams. In 2019, he tied for the NFL lead in special teams tackles with 16. After four years with the Steelers, he moved up I-79 to Buffalo and has continued his career for the Bills.
In all, Steelers Round 7 picks accounted for 13 seasons, and 144 game appearances for the Steelers, though only three starts. Post-Steelers appearances amounted to a total of 12 NFL seasons, 132 games, and 42 NFL starts. The grand total is 25 seasons, 276 games, and 45 starts. Compare that to the Browns' 20, 213, and 6. Ouch.