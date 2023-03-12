One recently released wide receiver the Cleveland Browns need to sign
The Cleveland Browns are about to embark on free agency this week. Here's one wide receiver that would fit them well.
The Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry are ready for the start of free agency as legal tampering begins this week. But it's a player that was just recently released that Cleveland should have their eyes on.
Veteran wide receiver and former two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen is a player that the Browns need to sign right away. Even though he's 32 years old, Thielen still has some more left in the tank as he caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 for the Minnesota Vikings. That's exactly the type of production the Browns need out of a No. 2 receiver opposite of Amari Cooper.
Thielen was a victim of the salary cap situation in Minnesota as the two sides couldn't agree upon a newly structured contract. But his fit in Cleveland makes too much sense for this not to happen. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was with Thielen for seven of his seasons in Minnesota so the transition would go smoothly.
In addition, quaterback Deshaun Watson needs receivers that he could depend up. Thielen is the ultimate security blanket for an NFL QB with sure hands and excellent route running abilities. He also would slide right into the slot and be an exceptional compliment to the Browns current list of weapons in Cooper, David Njoku and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Signing Adam Thielen would also lessen the burden of the Browns having to spend that second-round draft pick on a wide receiver. They could instead use that pick to focus on a very bleak looking defensive line and then possibly come back in the later rounds to address receiver.
This honestly just makes too much sense for it not to happen. And assuming he's not going to break the bank on the open market, this should be a good landing spot from Thielen's perspective too.