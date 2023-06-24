Top-10 games Nick Chubb has had with the Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb has been a dynamic running back for the Cleveland Browns and has put together some sensational games. Here are his top 10 performances.
By John Suchan
No. 3: The Baltimore Ravens away game in 2019
If you love to hate the Baltimore Ravens, then you’ll love how Chubb dominated them as he scored multiple touchdowns in the second half and help the Browns pull away in dramatic fashion in an early-season divisional game back in 2019.
A win on the road in Baltimore is difficult but the former Georgia Bulldog made it look easy with his powerful runs and sprints running past the defense on his way to pay dirt.
Chubb scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half to help his team pull away from the Ravens and win 40-25. He had scoring runs of 2, 14 and 88 yards that blew open the door to victory.
No. 2: The Pittsburgh Steelers away playoff game
Chubb didn’t score a rushing touchdown in this one, but he did score a touchdown through the air. He was dominating on the ground as well and it was a brilliant game for Chubb in all phases of the game.
He carried the ball 18 times for 76 yards, He was also targeted four times on passes and added another 69 yards. The biggest pass catch he made was a little dump-off pass that he took 40 yards as he maneuvered through the Steeler defense.
It was a dominating performance by the Browns and Chubb as they beat the Steelers 48-37 in a rare playoff win.
No.1: The Houston Texans home game in 2020
The best game on this list is one where Chubb had just returned from an injury and helped his team preserve a well-deserved 10-7 win. It's what Chubb did at the very end of the game that still stands out in many people's minds as being a great moment.
The Browns were in a position to win the game and had the ball I needed to continue to run the clock out as they were at midfield. Chubb made an incredible move to the left and sprinted down the sideline and would have gone in for the touchdown, however, he made the right decision and ran out at the 1-yard line, allowing the Browns the opportunity to take a knee and run the clock to zero.
Most NFL players would ignore that team moment and score the touchdown. This is why Chubb is special and why he will continue to be as he plays his career out hopefully with the Cleveland Browns.