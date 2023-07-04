Top 10 greatest players of all-time in Cleveland Browns history
- Jim Brown is forever
- Leroy Kelly was all about dominance
- Joe Thomas proved o-linemen can achieve greatness
8. Hanford Dixon, CB
Hanford Dixon is one of the top Browns legends of all time, a former first-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss.
Born on Christmas day in 1958, Hanford Dixon has been the gift that keeps on giving to the Browns organization. He is famously given credit for naming the "Dawg Pound" section of the crowd at Browns games, a nickname that has turned into an alternate namesake for the franchise and something they recently put a new official logo to in 2023.
Heck, it's even the official namesake of this website. Thanks Hanford!
Dixon finished his NFL career with 26 interceptions, three Pro Bowl selections, and two first-team All-Pro selections. His 26 career interceptions are tied for 10th best in franchise history.
7. Paul Warfield, WR
Paul Warfield is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ohio native who is considered one of the best receivers in NFL history, period.
His pro football career started off in Cleveland with the Browns where he played from 1964-1969 before taking a five-year pit stop in Miami with the Dolphins. That five-year pit stop in Miami makes Paul Warfield one of the few Browns all-time greats to have won a Super Bowl. He was actually part of winning a pair of them in Miami, including playing on their vaunted 1972 team which famously didn't lose a single game.
To be fair, Warfield did win an NFL championship with the Browns, just not a Super Bowl.
Warfield made it to 8 Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro four times, including first-team All-Pro a pair of times. His 52 receiving touchdowns are the 3rd-most in Browns' history.