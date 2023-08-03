Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
Quarterback is the most important position in the sport. As Browns fans there is hope that Deshaun Watson will finally be the answer to the. continual quarterback problems.
If you don't have an elite — or at the very least a top-10 quarterback — chances are you most likely won't be competing for a championship. This is why Watson isn't just one of the most important players on the Browns 2023 roster, but is the most important player. If he plays at the level we hope the Browns will not just have the chance to be a playoff team but a contending team this season.
To be a team of consequence, Watson has to play at an elite level. If he fails to elevate his game from the small sample size we saw last year, Cleveland will probably not see any record with more than 7-8 wins. We have seen talented teams get top-tier quarterbacks, and that team drastically underperforms. Most recently we saw Russell Wilson with the Broncos and they lost more games than the previous season.
Watson showed flashes of his former self in his six games last season but to win big games Watson has to do more than just show flashes, he has to be an elite-level quarterback consistently to compete with the likes of Mahomes, Burrow, and Josh Allen in the AFC.
In training camp he has looked to return to the Deshaun Watson we expected to see, but it has to translate to the regular season against opposing teams at full speed. If it does, it will be a great year to be a Browns fan.