Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
5. Denzel Ward, CB
There aren't many defensive pieces more important than an elite corner in a pass-heavy league. Denzel Ward is a two-time pro bowler and a player this roster is grateful to have. Ward has continued to play at a high level and remains one of the best man coverage corners in football. He's finally in a defense where his skills will be showcased more than in recent years as Jim Schwartz loves to cater to the talent on his defenses and run man coverage.
Ward has either led or been tied for the most passes defended on the Browns since he was drafted and has the chance to set new career highs in pass breakups and interceptions with this new scheme. The Browns will be facing a slew of great receivers this year and you must have a player of Ward's caliber to stop them.
Having Ward in a defense that he will be able to make more plays on the ball is something that you want to see. In a recent interview, Ward even hinted toward being moved around the defense a lot more instead of a primarily outside role.
The importance of Ward on this team cannot be overlooked, even with Newsome and Emerson looking great in their short tenure with the team. They have not reached the level of play Ward continually brings to the field. Losing him for any amount of time would be detrimental to this defense.