Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
3. Grant Delpit, S
Grant Delpit is coming off a great 2022 campaign where he led the team in interceptions with four and total tackles with 105, along with also contributing 10 pass breakups while playing 100 percent of defensive snaps.
After missing his rookie campaign and only getting a little play time his sophomore year, we finally saw a glimpse of how good Delpit can be, which I believe is Pro-Bowl level. In the second half of last year is when he really found his stride and was playing at a high level.
What makes him so important to the team is not only the fact he led in two main defensive categories but his ability to cover the deep ball. Other than a few miscommunications last season, Delpit looked good in deep coverage, consistently making plays. In a pass-heavy league, Delpit helps provide game-changing plays to a Browns team that was middle of the pack when it came to turnovers.
The Browns have to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, and the way to do this is to have a great passing defense and someone who can cover the deep ball and create turnovers. If Delpit can take that next step into elite-level play, he will be crucial in a playoff run and big games.