Top 10 Most Important Players On the Browns Roster for 2023
• Kickers are always important
• The Browns have the best RB in the NFL
• Without a QB, there's no chance
2. Myles Garrett, EDGE
Myles Garrett is undoubtedly the best defensive player on the team and arguably the best player period. He is what will make this defense a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and will single-handedly create turnovers for this team.
In recent years, Garrett has been the only way the defense gets pressures, sacks, and QB hurries. With the addition of Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson, that should change, but that is not always the case as we saw with Jadeveon Clowney.
Speaking of these additions to the defense we could see a career year for Garrett, potentially seeing him finally finish as the league leader for sacks. However, if he were to miss serious time, the impact he brings to the team would be glaring even with the defensive additions this offseason.
To put in perspective how valuable Garrett is — not just to the defense but also to the team — since 2018 the Browns are 35-31-1 when he plays without him they are 4-10. Last year the Browns defense had 34 sacks good for 28th in the league. Garrett contributed 16 of them.
In terms of QB pressures, the Browns ranked 30th with 103 total pressures. 72 of them were from No. 95. If the Browns want an elite top-level defense the only way that is possible is with Myles Garrett doing what he does best.