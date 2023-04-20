Top 3 players the Cleveland Browns should completely avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
Browns prospect to avoid No. 2 – Ji’ayir Brown, S
One position that is in play for the Cleveland Browns in round three (first pick) is safety. Juan Thornhill was a fantastic addition, but with Ronnie Harrison and John Johnson both out, some depth is certainly going to be needed.
One player whose grades are all over the place is Ji’ayir Brown, the former Penn State standout. Brown was not only the most valuable player of the Nittany Lions 2022 team, but he was also a major leader of the defense and had a massive outing in the team's Rose Bowl victory.
The issue with Brown is that nothing blows you away. He is an average height at 5-foot-11, he lacks speed with a 40-yard dash time of 4.65, and at times he pushes too hard to make big plays which can lead to mistakes.
If Brown would happen to slip to day three it may be worth the risk of drafting him, but those who have him as a day two fringe pick aren’t digging into the weeds.
Between NFL quarterbacks having extra zip on the ball and wide receivers being the next level of quick, Brown lacks the speed to play in the secondary and lacks the size to move into the box. Brown best serves on a team that is looking to run three safeties where he can be in a hybrid role.
The film on Brown is tempting, but once again he is a player where his game just won’t translate.