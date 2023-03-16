Top 3 remaining needs for Cleveland Browns after first wave of free agency
While Wednesday was the first official day of free agency, the Cleveland Browns had already come to terms with two in-house free agents and two outside additions on Monday and Tuesday, bringing in defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo.
They kept that positive momentum going as they added Juan Thornhill on Monday, landing a top-flight free safety. They also added Maurice Hurst, which is a low-risk, high-reward move due to his recent issues with staying healthy.
While those moves shored up a lot of holes on the roster, there are still some moves to be made. Here, we dive in and check out the top three remaining needs for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns need No. 3: Tight End
Available Options in free agency
Donald Parham
Foster Moreau
Robert Tonyan
Irv Smith
O.J. Howard
With David Njoku under contract, it's easy to look past the lack of depth at tight end. Njoku is coming off the best season of his career and is expected to take another step forward with Deshaun Watson under center for the entire year.
However, the depth behind him is questionable. Harrison Bryant wasn't great in the TE2 role during 2022 and Cleveland has shown interest in several players, including Donald Parham and Foster Moreau.
A couple of former high draft picks that failed to live up to expectations are out there as well with Irv Smith (second-round pick) and O.J. Howard (first-round pick) looking for new homes.
In addition to the free agents still available, this 2023 draft class is loaded at the position as well. There's no need to panic but Cleveland should add at least one more player at the position.