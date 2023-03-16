Top 3 remaining needs for Cleveland Browns after first wave of free agency
Cleveland Browns need No. 2: Defensive Tackle
Available Options in free agency
Matthew Ioannidis
A'Shawn Robinson
Poona Ford
Johnathan Hankins
Adding Dalvin Tomlinson was a major win for Cleveland. As good as it would have been to bring Dre'Mont Jones home, Tomlinson actually fills a greater need as a run-stuffer. He offers more as a pass rusher than he gets credit for as well but his main job is going to be eating blocks so Myles Garrett and Okoronkwo can get home while eliminating the 200-plus yard rushing games.
As good as that move was, the Browns need two starters at defensive tackle, especially with Taven Bryan leaving in free agency. Tomlinson played the 3-tech with Minnesota but can perform as a nose tackle as well, so he gives them options. Still, it would be nice to see another player capable of stopping the run.
A few names out there that are intriguing include A'Shawn Robinson, who was a teammate of Tomlinson's at Alabama for three years, Poona Ford, and Johnathan Hankins.
There's also Matthew Ioannidis, a criminally underrated 310-pound defensive tackle who spent six seasons in Washington before heading to Carolina in 2022. He's also known for stopping the run but had 7.5 sacks in 2018 and 8.5 in 2019 for Washington. He wouldn't break the bank either while giving Cleveland a powerful interior line.