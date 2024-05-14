Top 4 defenses on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024 ranked
By Randy Gurzi
2. Baltimore Ravens
Another divisional rival means another top defense will be on the schedule twice for the Browns. The Baltimore Ravens were an incredibly balanced team in 2024, finishing sixth in yardage on both offense and defense. Offensively, league MVP Lamar Jackson led them to 6,296 yards (370.4 per game) and they were fourth with 483 points.
Defensively, they were stingy with 5,123 yards surrendered (301.4 per game) and finished first in points given up. In 17 games, the Ravens allowed just 280 points, which is an average of 16.5 per game (while they scored 483 points for an average of 28.4).
The good news for Cleveland is that they know this defense well and while they managed just three points in Week with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter, they put up 33 in Week 10 when Deshaun Watson had his best game in the orange and brown.
That was the most points they surrendered in a single game last year and just one of two contests where the opponent topped 30 — the other was in Week 14 when the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 37-31.
Jadevevon Clowney was one of their top defenders in 2023 with 9.5 sacks but even with him leaving, this defense is still a problem. Justin Madubuike (56 tackles and 13 sacks) is one of the best interior defenders in the NFL and Kyle Hamilton is an elite safety. They did lose Patrick Queen in free agency but added Nate Wiggins, Adisa Isaac, and Trenton Simpson in the draft. They still boast an impressive defense and will be the toughest one the Browns face this year.