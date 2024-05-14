Top 4 defenses on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024 ranked
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback in the NFL right now. He's going to be 29 when the regular season starts and already has two NFL MVPs, three Lombardi Trophies, and three Super Bowl MVPs. He's now eyeing a third title in a row and if the Kansas City Chiefs pull that off, they will be the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowls. That could catapult Mahomes from the greatest in the game right now to the greatest ever.
As good as Mahomes is, he likely wouldn't have won the title this year if not for the defense.
Kansas City decided to trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and they focused on building an insane defense while asking Mahomes to elevate the players around him. That was a problem in 2023 since there were no wideouts he could consistently depend on and the offense finished 15th in points scored. Their inconsistent play led to an 11-6 record, with Mahomes leading them to 10 wins which was a career-low for him since taking over in 2018.
The reason they still won it all despite the lack of weapons was thanks to Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Nick Bolton, and Trent McDuffie leading the way as they became the No. 2 defense in points surrendered (294) and yardage (4,926). They proved their worth all year as they never gave up 30 points in a game and held the high-flying Dolphins to seven points in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. They then held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to 10 in the AFC Championship Game.
Cleveland will face some tough defenses in 2024 and while Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will get the praise leading up to the game, their defense will case the Browns just as many problems.