Top 4 offenses on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024 ranked
By Randy Gurzi
Things weren't easy for the Cleveland Browns in 2023 as they dealt with one devastating injury after another. In 2024, it won't get easier. Cleveland has the toughest strength of schedule this year, meaning they'll be tested early and often.
We recently looked at the top four defenses they face in the upcoming season and now turn our attention to the offenses on the schedule. One thing that stands out when looking at these rankings will be the repeated opponents. Three of the top defenses come in the top four offensively as well, starting with their opponent in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys.
4. Dallas Cowboys
Dallas was third in the defensive opponent ranking after finishing fifth in yards (299.7 per contest) and points surrendered (18.5 per game). They were even better offensively as they were fifth with 6,317 yards (371.6 average per game) and first in points scored with 509 (29.9 per game).
The Cowboys started the season on fire by winning their first two games by a combined score of 70-10. When they were clicking on all cylinders, they could explode as they topped 30 points 10 times and crossed the 40-point mark five times.
Dak Prescott takes a lot of criticism but that has more to do with the star on his helmet than his ability. The former fourth-round pick was sensational in 2023. He completed 69.5 percent of his attempts for 4,516 yards with a league-leaing 36 touchdowns and just nine picks. No one speaks of the fact that he led the league in TDs last year but when he had the most picks in 2022 (15) that was the hottest topic of the offseason.
Thankfully, Cleveland knows not to buy into the narrative. They know how dangerous Dak is since he dropped 502 yards on them in their last meeting. He also has seven touchdowns and just one pick in the two times he's faced the Browns in his career.
Dallas might not have an elite running game (which is why they come in fourth despite being the No. 1 scoring team in 2023) but they can move the chains with Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson. That makes them one of the more dangerous offenses in the league.