Top 4 offenses on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024 ranked
By Randy Gurzi
3. Baltimore Ravens
Finishing second in our defensive opponent ranking and third in offense is the Baltimore Ravens. The defending AFC North Champions have been known for their defensive prowess ever since they became a franchise in 1996 and that's remained true. They were sixth in yardage last year and first in points. That was their eighth top-10 finish in the past 10 years seventh in the past eight.
In other words, they've been dominant defensively forever. Having said that, they're now dangerous on offense as well — thanks mainly to the presence of Lamar Jackson.
The final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson won his second NFL MVP award after throwing for 3,678 yards with a 24-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's just as dangerous when he takes off with the ball and had 821 yards and five touchdowns as a runner last year.
He led them to the No. 4 ranking in points scored with 28.4 per game and the sixth spot in yardage with 370.4 per contest. For years, he and tight end Mark Andrews had to do all the heavy lifting on his own but there's suddenly some help in Baltimore. Rookie wideout Zay Flowers had 858 yards and five touchdowns on 77 receptions. Andrews, who missed seven games due to injury, was still second on the team in receptions (45) and yardage (544) and led them in touchdown receptions (6) but it was a welcome change for them to see a wideout step up.
They also feel good about Isaiah Likely, who replaced Andrews at tight end when the veteran was hurt. Likely had 30 receptions for 411 yards and five touchdowns after going for 36, 373, and three as a rookie in 2022.
As good as they were last year, Baltimore could be even better in 2024. They lost Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins but still upgraded their ground game by signing Derrick Henry. The bruising running back is joined by second-year back Keaton Mitchell and rookie Rasheen Ali who could be a steal. We might want to see this team fail but they only got better after a strong offseason.