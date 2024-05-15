Top 4 offenses on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024 ranked
By Randy Gurzi
2. Miami Dolphins
The only team in the top four offenses Cleveland will face in 2024 that didn't make our defensive ranking is the Miami Dolphins. That doesn't mean they were terrible on defense as they were 10th in yardage although they struggled to keep teams out of the end zone, finishing 22nd in points surrendered with 391 (23 per game).
They didn't suffer much due to their defense though as the Dolphins finished the year 11-6 thanks to an explosive offense. Miami averaged 401.3 yards per game (6,822 total yards) which was more than any other team last year. They were second in scoring with 29.2 points per game (496 total).
Led by Mike McDaniel, Miami has one of the more creative offenses in the league. His run concepts have been a problem for years — he learned under Kyle Shanahan as the two put up video game numbers together in San Francisco. McDaniel continued to move the ball on the ground with ease once he took over in Miami and that includes guiding Raheem Mostert to 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns last year while rookie De'Von Achane had 800 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.
His offense has helped Tua Tagovailoa turn his career around as the former fifth overall selection had 4,624 yards with 29 touchdowns. He leaned heavily on Tyreek Hill who had 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns as well as Jaylen Waddle who finished with 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.
As if their wideouts weren't dangerous enough, the Dolphins signed Odell Beckham, Jr. this offseason. He might not be the same player he was when the Browns traded for him in 2019 but OBJ is still dangerous if ignored and could be a problem for opposing teams as a WR3 in this offense. Miami also signed Jonnu Smith, meaning they could be even better this season which is scary since they dropped 70 points in one game last year.