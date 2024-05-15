Top 4 offenses on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024 ranked
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kansas City Chiefs
As was the case in our top-four defenses on the Browns schedule in 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs come in at No. 1 here. Of course, if this ranking was based solely on 2023, they wouldn't have made the cut.
The Chiefs were inconsistent on offense last year finishing ninth in yardage with 5,972 on the year and 15th in scoring with 371. They were still dangerous since Patrick Mahomes is under center but he didn't get much help from his wideouts.
That won't be the case in 2024 after they added firepower to the receiving corps. In the first round of the NFL Draft, they moved up in a trade with the Buffalo Bills to select Texas wideout Xavier Worthy. They also signed Marquise Brown in free agency, a former first-round pick who topped 1,000 yards for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.
Brown is known for his speed but he's not going to be their fastest receiver. That honor will belong to Worthy, who broke the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.21 in the 40-yard dash this February.
Even with Rashee Rice's status in the air due to off-field concerns, the Chiefs will have Travis Kelce, Jared Wiley, and Isiah Pacheco to lean on as well. They're two-time defending champs for a reason and could be more explosive on offense than ever — which is a scary prospect.