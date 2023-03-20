Top 4 wide receivers Browns should target in NFL Draft following free agency moves
Browns WR draft target No. 2: Parker Washington, Penn State
Unfortunately, Parker Washington didn't do a whole lot at the Scouting Combine. He was one of my favorite prospects throughout the season and watching him compete in some of the athletic testing against other top wideouts would have been fun.
Even so, he still remains high atop the wishlist. He's simply a great fit in the Cleveland offense and even though Lance Zierlein of NFL.com doesn't think he will excel against man coverage, he can be a nightmare in the slot — especially with his ability to break tackles and create yards after the catch.
"It’s easy to see that Washington has worked hard on all aspects of his craft. He’s not the most athletically gifted player, but he uses all of his talent to maximize his on-field production. Washington plays with well-developed ball skills and the toughness needed to make challenging catches, but finding open windows against man coverage will be difficult, due to his lack of shake and separation. His size and run-after-catch ability help his cause as a backup and possession slot receiver."- Lance Zierlein on Washington
Like other prospects on this list, Washington is under 6-foot-tall as he stands 5-foot-10. He's well-built though at 204 pounds, which helps him shed tacklers.
Washington is also young, coming off his redshirt sophomore campaign and still ascending as a player. He might not have the same name recognition as some of the other prospects out there but his ceiling is incredibly high.