Top 4 wide receivers Browns should target in NFL Draft following free agency moves
Browns WR draft target No. 1: Trey Palmer, Nebraska
We all know speed kills at wide receiver and Andrew Berry has been a fan of pure breakaway speed. That's why he reached for Anthony Schwartz, who had a lot to learn about playing receiver, but could outrun every other prospect.
Even with the Schwartz experiment looking like a failure, Berry should again pay attention to the fastest 40-yard dash time at wideout in 2023. That belongs currently to Trey Palmer from Nebraska who put up a blistering 4.33.
As impressive as his straight-line speed is, Palmer is far from a one-trick pony.
Listed at 6-foot-0 and 192 pounds, Palmer has plenty of size for the position — which isn't always the case when it comes to the speedsters. He's also coming off an impressive 2022 campaign which saw him record career highs in receptions (71), yardage (1,041), and touchdowns (9). This was all done in his lone season with the Cornhuskers, as he spent the first three years of his career with LSU.
Palmer displayed a large catch radius and excellent body control when going after the ball. He's also an underrated route runner capable of creating space in a hurry. And to top it all off, he has experience in the return game as well, which could come in handy considering how many different players have been needed in this department as of late.
What makes Palmer even more enticing is his potential value. While many names on this list would be ideal at pick No. 42, Palmer could be there in the mid-rounds. Considering the Browns have two starters they trust as well as David Bell who is developing, it might not be a bad idea at all to swing for the fences with a Round 3-4 selection.