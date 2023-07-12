Top 5 AFC North cornerbacks ranked in 2023
The top 5 AFC North cornerbacks headed in the 2023 season ranked, how many Cleveland Browns make the cut?
4. Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns
Newsome II is entering his third season with the Cleveland Browns and looking to play his first full NFL season.
In 2022, Newsome played in 15 games, missing two due to a concussion sustained during a mishap at practice before week 11 against the Bills.
Greg Newsome had a target rate of 16.5% in man coverage, the fifth lowest in the NFL (regular season and playoffs), which is great news going into 2023 with Jim Schwartz as Defensive Coordinator.
2022
- 15 Games
- 42 Total Tackles
- 40/69 Targeted
- 58.0% Completion
- 406 Yards Allowed (213 Through Air - 193 After Catch) - 10.2 AVG per Catch
- 2 Touchdowns Allowed
- O Interceptions
3. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens corner had a fantastic 2022, playing all 17 games, compared to only 12 in 2021. While he allowed more yards through the air on fewer targets, his YAC dropped significantly.
He also didn’t give up a touchdown all season, making him a true standout in the AFC.
Humphrey will look to continue his dominant leadership role in the Baltimore secondary.
2022
- 17 Games
- 71 Total Tackles
- 51/79 Targeted
- 64.6% Completion
- 590 Yards Allowed (420 Through Air - 170 After Catch) - 11.6 AVG per Catch
- 3 Touchdowns Allowed
- 3 Interceptions