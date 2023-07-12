Top 5 AFC North cornerbacks ranked in 2023
The top 5 AFC North cornerbacks headed in the 2023 season ranked, how many Cleveland Browns make the cut?
2. Chidobe Awuzie, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals corner played only eight games in 2022 before suffering an ACL tear that ended his season prematurely. After four seasons in Dallas, Awuzie came to Cincinnati in 2021 and quickly became the Bengal’s premiere corner.
In the eight games he played in last season, he didn’t allow a single touchdown and only allowed offenses to complete 38.0% of passes thrown his way.
A full 2023 season would see Awuzie securing the one spot for Zac Taylor's Bengals.
2022
- 8 Games
- 35 Total Tackles
- 19/50 Targeted
- 38.0% Completions
- 236 Yards Allowed (220 Through Air - 16 After Catch) - 12.4 AVG per Catch
- 0 Touchdowns
- 0 Interceptions
1. Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward played 14 games in 2022, missing three due to a concussion sustained against the Chargers in week 5.
While Denzel Ward was less effective last season than in previous ones, a change in playcalling should advance his game to atop the AFC North.
The Cleveland Browns welcomed Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator this offseason. Schwartz tends to rely on man coverage compared to zone, which Joe Woods preferred to run.
In 2022, The Cleveland Browns saw more success in man coverage than zone.
Among the 32 teams, Cleveland ranked 24th in EPA when in zone coverage and 2nd when in man.
Ward has proven himself in Cleveland’s secondary since being drafted in 2018, so much that he earned a 5-year, 100.5 million extension last year. Despite the down season, Ward ranked 14th on PFF’s Top 32 Cornerbacks going into the 2023 NFL Season.
With Jim Schwartz incorporating man coverage more, and if Denzel Ward can stay healthy, he should crack the NFL Top 10.
2022
- 14 Games
- 53 Total Tackles
- 42/69 Targeted
- 60.9% Completion
- 530 Yards Allowed (369 Through Air - 161 After Catch) - 12.6 AVG per Catch
- 2 Touchdowns Allowed
- 3 Interceptions