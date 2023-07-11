Top 5 AFC North Edge Rushers ranked in 2023
Who are the five best edge rushers in the AFC North? We break down the top five edge defenders the AFC's black and blue division has to offer.
Edge Rusher No. 4: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals, DE
After the 2020 season, the Cincinnati Bengals had a massive decision to make at the defensive end position. Either resign their most proven edge defender in Carl Lawson or wade into the waters of free agency to fill the void.
Given the franchise's reluctance to throw around money at high-profile free agents, their decision to give Trey Hendrickson the bag after his 13.5 sack season in New Orleans seemed puzzling.
But in hindsight, the move to acquire Hendrickson’s ability to get after opposing quarterbacks was the second-best decision the franchise made in 2021 (see Ja'Marr Chase). Hendrickson’s arrival immediately upgraded the Bengals' defensive end room and gave them a legitimate threat off the edge. In 2021, Hendrickson racked up a career-high in sacks with 14.5.
Even with a slight downturn in sack numbers in 2022, with eight, Hendrickson’s 36 combined sacks over the last three seasons is more than enough to land him at number four on this list.
Between Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, the Bengals have a formidable duo on the outside that present a ton of problems for opposing quarterbacks who are forced to throw their way back into games. Expect another double-digit sack season from Hendrickson in 2023.