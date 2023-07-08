Top 5 AFC North TEs ranked in 2023: Where does the Browns tandem stand?
Are both David Njoku and Jordan Akins able to crack the top 5 at the tight end position in the division for the Cleveland Browns?
2. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
I'm sure Cleveland Browns fans will be upset to see a Pittsburgh Steeler instead of a Browns landing at No. 2 on the list, and it truly was a very tough decision. David Njoku was squarely in the conversation here at two, but looking ahead to 2023, I think Pat Freiermuth has a slight edge.
Looking back on the production from last season, Freiermuth set career highs in receptions (63) and receiving yards (732), but caught just two touchdowns. However, as a rookie in 2021, Freiermuth showed his touchdown potential by hauling in seven TD receptions in his first year in the league.
Oddly enough, both of Freiermuth's 2022 scores came from Mitchell Trubisky and not the new incumbent starting quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The rapport between Freiermuth and Pickett will be vital to the success of the Steelers' offense this season, and I think both will take some big strides this season.
Freiermuth is still just 24 years old and has already shown a good amount of promise in his young NFL career at a position where players typically take some time to develop. Now paired with, what Pittsburgh hopes to be, a young franchise quarterback, Freiermuth should really start to break out as a weapon for the Steelers offense.