Top 5 AFC North TEs ranked in 2023: Where does the Browns tandem stand?
Are both David Njoku and Jordan Akins able to crack the top 5 at the tight end position in the division for the Cleveland Browns?
3. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
The "Chief", David Njoku comes in at No. 3 in our rankings. Just like PFF, we have him ever so slightly behind Freiermuth. Njoku battled through some injuries last season and still managed to be fairly productive at the tight end position for the Cleveland Browns.
With 58 receptions, 628 receiving yards, and four touchdowns (including a clutch buzzer-beater in regulation to force overtime in the Browns' home victory over Tampa Bay) Njoku found a way the make a regular impact for a Cleveland offense that was going through some growing pains throughout the 2022 season.
Even after six seasons in the NFL, Njoku is still just 26 years old (will turn 27 on July 10) and is still rounding out his game. Over the past couple of years, Njoku's improvement as a blocker has been widely recognized by the coaching staff and on tape. With his size, strength, and athletic ability, Njoku still has the potential to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL.
As the Browns add more and more weapons to Deshaun Watson's arsenal, Njoku's target share presumably gets lower and lower. This is another reason that I think Freiermuth could have a better 2023 season. There is no question that Njoku will make an impact in 2023 and will be important to the team's success, but he will have to continue to grow and develop his game to truly elevate himself to the next level.