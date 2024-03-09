Updated Browns depth chart after Jerry Jeudy trade
How does Jerry Jeudy joining the Browns change their depth chart?
By Randy Gurzi
Tight End
Starter:
David Njoku
Reserves:
Jordan Akins
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
David Njoku went off in 2023. He finished first on the team in receptions (81), second in yards (882), and first in receiving touchdowns (6). The seven-year pro turned into one of the best in the entire game and his arrow is still pointing up. Behind him is Jordan Akins who was less than thrilling in his first year with the Browns. Zaire Mitchell-Paden rounds things out and has yet to see the field in a regular season game.
Offensive Line
Starters:
Jedrick Wills (LT)
Joel Bitonio (LG)
Ethan Pocic (C)
Wyatt Teller (RG)
Jack Conklin (RT)
Reserves:
Dawand Jones, T
James Hudson, T
Luke Wypler, C/G
Dawson Deaton, C/G
Leroy Watson, T
Cleveland's offensive line has all the talent to be one of the best in the NFL. They just don't have the durability.
By season's end, Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones were all on the IR. They should be concerned about Conklin going forward but can't get out of his contract just yet. Thankfully, Jones didn't miss a beat when he came in.
Outside of Jones, the rest of the reserves are question marks. Expect Cleveland to add at least one, maybe two, rookies in the upcoming draft.