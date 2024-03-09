Dawg Pound Daily
FanSided

Updated Browns depth chart after Jerry Jeudy trade

How does Jerry Jeudy joining the Browns change their depth chart?

By Randy Gurzi

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns / Candice Ward/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

EDGE

Starters:
Myles Garrett
Alex Wright

Reserves:
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Isaiah McGuire
Isaiah Thomas

With Za'Darius Smith gone, Alex Wright is poised to be the starter. That could change if the Browns get another veteran in free agency but he proved he was ready last year.

Defensive Tackle

Starters:
Dalvin Tomlinson
Siaki Ika

This is the thinnest position on the roster — well, not literally since Dalvin Tomlinson is the smaller of their two D-tackles at 325 pounds. Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Jordan Elliott are all pending free agents. Even if they don't return, this position will look different by Week 1.

Linebacker

Starters:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Tony Fields II
Mohamoud Diabate

Another thin spot, the Browns have just three linebackers on the depth chart right now. Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips are all free agents. JOK will be a starter but the others will wind up as reserves.

Cornerback

Starters:
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II (Slot)

Reserves:
Cameron Mitchell
Kahlef Hailassie
Vincent Gray

Much like the wide receivers, there are technically three starters at corner. Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson are excellent on the outside and Greg Newsome found his niche in the slot. There are rumors he could be traded which would elevate Mitchell into his role.

Safety

Starters:
Grant Delpit
Juan Thornhill

Reserves:
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell

Grant Delpit is another player who broke out in 2023 and earned a massive extension. Juan Thornhill was up and down in his first season in Cleveland but has the skills to be a solid deep safety. Both Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell impressed when forced to play, making this a deep unit.

manual

Home/Browns Depth Chart