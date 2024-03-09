Updated Browns depth chart after Jerry Jeudy trade
How does Jerry Jeudy joining the Browns change their depth chart?
By Randy Gurzi
EDGE
Starters:
Myles Garrett
Alex Wright
Reserves:
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Isaiah McGuire
Isaiah Thomas
With Za'Darius Smith gone, Alex Wright is poised to be the starter. That could change if the Browns get another veteran in free agency but he proved he was ready last year.
Defensive Tackle
Starters:
Dalvin Tomlinson
Siaki Ika
This is the thinnest position on the roster — well, not literally since Dalvin Tomlinson is the smaller of their two D-tackles at 325 pounds. Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Jordan Elliott are all pending free agents. Even if they don't return, this position will look different by Week 1.
Linebacker
Starters:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Tony Fields II
Mohamoud Diabate
Another thin spot, the Browns have just three linebackers on the depth chart right now. Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips are all free agents. JOK will be a starter but the others will wind up as reserves.
Cornerback
Starters:
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II (Slot)
Reserves:
Cameron Mitchell
Kahlef Hailassie
Vincent Gray
Much like the wide receivers, there are technically three starters at corner. Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson are excellent on the outside and Greg Newsome found his niche in the slot. There are rumors he could be traded which would elevate Mitchell into his role.
Safety
Starters:
Grant Delpit
Juan Thornhill
Reserves:
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
Grant Delpit is another player who broke out in 2023 and earned a massive extension. Juan Thornhill was up and down in his first season in Cleveland but has the skills to be a solid deep safety. Both Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell impressed when forced to play, making this a deep unit.