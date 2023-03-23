Updated Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft after Elijah Moore trade
Round 3, Pick 98: Chris Smith II, Safety, Georgia
Chris Smith II was a leader on the best defense in the nation for the Georgia Bulldogs the past couple of seasons, and has a ton of playing experience at a very high competition level with five seasons in the SEC under his belt.
Not only would Smith bring a valued level of experience and leadership from a rookie, but he is a very good player who could contribute on the field right away. He's a very instinctual player who always seems to be at the right place at the right time to make a play. He understands receivers and is able to read them and understand what they are trying to do, whether it is in man or zone coverage.
Smith is a bit undersized for a safety at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds and did not test very well at the Combine, likely driving his draft stock down a bit as we approach draft day. While the Browns added veteran safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year deal, Smith would provide some depth and versatility in his NFL career, and is the perfect prospect to mold into a potential starter in Jim Schwartz's defense in the coming years.
Round 4, Pick 111: Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston
Another undersized, but ridiculously productive player is Nathaniel "Tank" Dell out of Houston. Dell, just 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds led the nation in both receiving yards (1,398, his second consecutive 1,300+ season) and touchdowns (17, his second consecutive season with 12+ TDs).
While the production is undoubtable, Dell may fall later than some expect come draft day, with his lack of ideal size for an NFL wide receiver, the fact that he played in the AAC as opposed to a conference like the SEC, and his surprisingly "slow" 40-time of 4.49.
This time is surprising, because Dell's blinding speed is very evident on tape. He can truly take the top off the defense and is just as dangerous with the ball in his hands. Wide receiver may not be a top priority for the Browns after completing the trade for Moore, but Dell (and his speed) could find a role immediately in this offense.
Moore is also fast and a bit undersized, but he is a more well-polished route runner. I would expect Moore to be the primary slot receiver for the Browns in 2023, between Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones spread out wide. Dell could be that fourth receiver, as the dynamic, down-the-field speed threat, and could eventually slide into that slot receiver role if Cleveland does not retain Moore long-term.