Updated Cleveland Browns 7-Round Mock Draft after Elijah Moore trade
Round 5, Pick 142: Andrew Vorhees, Guard, USC
I'm sure every football fan around the world has seen the video of USC offensive lineman, Andrew Vorhees, completing a Combine-high mark on the bench press after tearing his ACL during the drills (if you haven't, here you go):
In addition to the clear grit and toughness that this guy has, he's a damn good ball player as well. Vorhees has impressive size at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds and plays with a nasty streak when he's on the field. He's a dominant run blocker who can more than hold his own in pass protection, with experience at tackle, as well.
The Browns have a ton of money tied up in their offensive line right now that it seems increasingly likely that one (or more) of these guys will not be in Cleveland long-term, or even past this season. Vorhees, who will need some time to recover from his torn ACL, likely causing his to fall in the Draft, would be able to learn from some of the best in Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, before assuming a starting role in the fairly near future.
Round 6, Pick 190: Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State
Jake Haener has been one of the most talked about "underrated" prospects in this 2023 NFL Draft. After beginning his college career at Washington in 2018, Haener transferred to Fresno State, sat out the 2019 season, and began starting games in 2020. He had a career year in 2021 before wrapping up his collegiate career with a standout Senior Bowl in 2023.
Many view Haener as this year's Brock Purdy, someone who can come in and fill a void at quarterback, if needed, and keep the ship afloat. While nothing about Haener really pops off of the screen, he is a quick processor, a sound decision-maker, and throws with impressive touch to all levels of the field.
He appears to be a very fiery competitor and would do so right away with Joshua Dobbs, who the team just brought back, to be the backup to Deshaun Watson.
Round 7, Pick 229: Ryan Hayes, Offensive Tackle, Michigan
Ryan Hayes started at left tackle for the Michigan Wolverines, helping to lead the team to consecutive Joe Moore Awards (top offensive line). Hayes is 6-foot-6 and just a hair below 300 pounds. He is a very experienced and efficient run blocker who lacks optimal arm length for a left tackle at the next level, but absorbs defenders and does a great job of keeping them at bay.
Cleveland already has a player that I like in James Hudson as some offensive tackle depth, but pairing him with a new depth piece like Hayes would be a very good idea, especially so late in the Draft and with his pedigree.
The starting five are set, but Hayes has the potential to play anywhere on the offensive line and can provide some young depth and potential as the last pick in this Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft.