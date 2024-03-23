Wales rugby star visits Cleveland Browns
Louis Rees-Zammit makes a stop at Berea as he pursues his NFL dream
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry continues to leave no stone unturned when searching for talent to include on the 2024 Browns roster. The latest player to visit Berea doesn't even have a background in football.
He is 23-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit who was an acclaimed rugby player for Gloucester Rugby as a wing and full-back from 2018-2024. Rees-Zammit announced in January that he wanted to leave rugby to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.
Rugby skills do transfer to professional football, and Rees-Zammit reportedly can run a 4.2 40 but on
International Pro Day clocked a 4.44. In addition to the Browns, Rees-Zammit is also expected to meet with the New York Jets.
What position(s) could Rees-Zammit play?
The logical next question is what position would the Browns put him at. He's a runner and ball-handler who is accustomed to being tackled without pads. Some say that makes him a special teams player. While there's an overlap of skills, catching high punts and kick-offs would be new for him.
Could he be a running back? That's a definite possibility. Wearing pads and handling a different type of ball would be the only nuances he would have to overcome. The Browns continue to fortify the running back room behind Nick Chubb who will hopefully be fully recovered and ready to play the majority of the 2024 NFL season. Jerome Ford, Nyheim Hines, and D'Onta Freeman are also currently on the roster at running back.
It is worth noting that Rees-Zammit would not be the first former rugby player in franchise history to make the Browns roster. Former Browns punter Jamie Gillan, also known as the "Scottish Hammer" played rugby before beginning his football career as a high school senior.