Washington gets praised for signing former Browns QB Jacoby Brissett
It's hard to find a player for the Cleveland Browns who became as likable as quickly as Jacoby Brissett did.
Signed as a placeholder for Deshaun Watson, who was set to be suspended for the majority of the 2022 season, Brissett wound up starting 11 games for Cleveland. He had a decent campaign completing a personal-best 64 percent of his attempts for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six picks.
Cleveland was just 4-7 with him as the starter but five of those seven losses were by eight points or fewer — meaning he kept them within striking distance. His performance was enough for him to get a new job this offseason as he was signed by the Washington Commanders as insurance for Sam Howell
A fifth-round pick from North Carolina, Howell made just one start last season and while the Commanders won, he didn't exactly light up the scoreboard. The question marks surrounding his viability are why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report says the Birssett signing was the smartest decision Washington made this offseason.
"Brissett never publicly complained about being a placeholder in Cleveland, and he should be a terrific leader for the Commanders whether he's in the huddle or on the sideline. This was a terrific signing based on what the Commanders are trying to do at quarterback, and it came at a bargain price (one year, $8 million)."- Knox. Bleacher Report
Brissett has been a journeyman but he's a strong leader that doesn't panic on the field. He's also an underrated runner, evidenced by his 243 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was also nearly unstoppable on quarterback sneaks, even coming in more than once after Watson returned to run for a first down on occasion.
Washington had a decent season in 2022 and just missed the playoffs. Making sure they at least have a capable quarterback is exactly what they needed to do in order to ensure they still have a shot at the postseason this year as well.