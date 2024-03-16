Way too early Browns 53-man roster prediction reveals draft plans
Looking at the Browns roster shows one area to focus on during the 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
What the depth chart says about the Browns draft plans
Looking at the potential 53-man roster, there are three areas where improvements can be made. Those are linebacker, running back, and offensive line.
First up, let's check out the linebacker position. Cleveland has to feel good about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks. But when they're in three-linebacker sets, will they be content with Devin Bush replacing Sione Takitaki? Perhaps it works out, but it might be best to see who is available in the second or third round to help strengthen the unit.
From there, let's look at the running backs. If Nick Chubb was healthy, this would be one of the best running games in the NFL. If Nyheim Hines was healthy, he would be a great change of pace back who can also serve as the kick returner.
Right now, we don't know if either one will be at 100 percent in Week 1. That means Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong could be the top two in the backfield and that tandem left a lot to be desired in 2023. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry might not think this position is a major concern but if someone such as Trey Benson, Jaylen Wright, or Blake Corum is there in Round 3, he could make the move.
Lastly, there's the offensive line. While the starting unit is fine right now, the Browns need to find someone who can push Jedrick Wills and possibly replace him in 2025. They might also want to start thinking about looking for a starting-caliber guard just in case they need to make a move with either Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller down the road — both players have massive cap hits in 2025.
It wouldn't be a shock to see one of these areas as the focus of day two for the Browns. But again, they set themselves up nicely so they won't have to reach.