Way-too-early Cleveland Browns 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Browns Round 3 pick: Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
Andrew Berry has always made selections with an eye on the future, which was seen in the 2022 NFL Draft when he took Jerome Ford in the fifth round. The Cincinnati product hardly played as a running back during his rookie campaign but he was being groomed to take the place of Kareem Hunt should he lose a step.
As much as fans love Nick Chubb — and they should — Berry will likely be eyeing life beyond No. 24 soon. Chubb will be a free agent following the 2024 campaign and two years can do a lot to a running back's body. That's why they use this pick on Carson Steele from UCLA.
Steele spent two seasons at Ball State and racked up 2,447 yards and 20 touchdowns. If his production remains high with the Bruins, he could be a Day 2 selection.
Browns Round 5 pick: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
Another are the Browns will be looking to add depth in 2024 will be at linebacker. They have Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, and Jacob Phillips all in the final year of their deals. In 2024, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be on his final year.
That's why they add Danny Stutsman from Oklahoma. Listed at 6-foot-3 and roughly 230 pounds, Stutsman had 125 tackles with 10.5 for a loss in 2022.
Browns Round 5 pick: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
A former linebacker turned tight end, Cade Stover elected to return to Ohio State for one more season before turning pro. That could help him climb up draft boards but even if he remains a Day 3 pick, the extra year of seasoning will help him.
In Cleveland, he would take over as TE3 for Harrison Bryant who will be a free agent in the offseason.