Week 10 Stock Report: Several Browns soaring after huge win
• Deshaun Watson gets hot at the right time
• Big Thanos is a Big Playmaker
• Browns have a new return man
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stock Up: Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordan Elliott
The biggest free agent signing for the Browns this offseason was Dalvin Tomlinson — both in terms of his sheer size as well as what he's meant to this team. A former second-round pick, Tomlinson developed into one of the top nose tackles in the entire NFL and Cleveland needed someone who could shut down the run.
So far, Tomlinson has helped do that but as is often the case with nose tackles, he's done a lot of the dirty work without racking up the stats. That changed on Sunday when he had three sacks, which was a personal best for him in a single game.
Tomlinson had just 2.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons with Minnesota, which highlights just how well he played against the Cards.
What makes him an even better fit for this team is how much he has helped those around him. The attention Big Thanos commands has helped open things up for the linebackers to make plays and even helped Jordan Elliott turn a corner.
A third-round pick in the final year of his rookie deal, Elliott is enjoying his best season as a pro. He also got in on the fun with a sack Sunday, giving him 2.5 on the year which is the most he's had in a single season. Both the big guys in the middle are playing well right now, which is exactly what Jim Schwartz envisioned when he landed Tomlinson.
Browns Stock Down: Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver
After Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded to the Lions, rookie Cedric Tillman was elevated up the depth chart. Against a struggling defense such as Arizona, it felt like the perfect chance for him to make his mark in the offense. He even had a career-high of 54 snaps, which is way more than his previous high of 14.
Despite the extra time on the field, Tillman was a non-factor. He finished with just one reception for three yards and now has two on the season for just eight yards.