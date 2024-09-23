Week 3 grades: Browns defense makes Daniel Jones look an like All-Pro QB
By Jason Morgan
On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns fell to the New York Giants 21-15 in what many would describe as a major upset. The problem; Cleveland's defense allowed Daniel Jones to look like a playoff-caliber quarterback and the Browns suffered another defeat at home.
Cleveland is now 0-2 against the NFC East with both the Dallas Cowboys, and Giant's sole win being the Browns. Much of the criticism this week will be focused on the offensive line, and Deshaun Watson. While it is deservedly so, something that will likely get lost is the disappearance of the elite defense that was, this time last year, off to a historical start.
Grading any unit after a significant loss is difficult on its own, especially when it’s as frustrating as what occurred on Sunday; nonetheless let’s grade the Browns' defense.
Greg Newsome continues making headlines for the wrong reasons
On the first play of the Giants third possession, Jones dropped back and threw an interception. The issue? The play was negated by a Greg Newsome roughing the passer penalty; the Giants presumed to drive the ball 81 yards and score a touchdown.
This was the first of a few massive momentum shifts in the game, that the Browns could have capitalized on. Had the interception stood, they could have taken an early 14-0, or 10-0 lead. Instead, the Giants drove the ball 81 yards, tied the game at 7-7.
A turnover, on that side of the field, already in field goal range, being negated by a ridiculous penalty is even more frustrating when your offense can't drive the ball downfield. The worst part of the penalty was that Newsome's hit had no impact on the ball or Jones' throwing mechanics. While he barely hit Jones, he attacked the head/shoulder area when he knew better. It was either a terrible or careless mistake on Newsome's behalf.
Newsome has made many Browns headlines over the last couple of seasons. Typically, in a negative way, and most often due to giving up huge pass plays.
He seems to believe he is the best cornerback in the NFL (the hot mic that occurred after Newsome broke up a pass from Jones in the second half) but often leaves Browns fans frustrated, irritated, and somewhat feeling secondhand embarrassment from his showboating on the field. He rarely plays the ball, and will almost always choose a pass breakup over an attempted interception, unless there’s a tipped ball or terrible throw that comes right to him.
Myles Garrett lingering injuries spells doom for Browns defense
Myles Garrett is still applying pressure, but he’s not nearly as disruptive as Browns fans are used to. He’s playing hurt, and twice on Sunday, he had to leave the field due to aggravating the foot injuries he discussed throughout the week. Garrett will undergo an MRI on his foot this week, and his status for Week 4 is currently unknown.
No one will deny that Garrett on the field is better for the Browns defense; but, if Garrett is not playing at an elite level, is the rest of the unit capable of picking up the slack to maintain that elite defensive status?
The Browns struggled to get the Giants off the field for much of the first half. They had a great game plan that minimized Garrett's ability to disrupt their offensive line. The issue was that the pass rush wasn't dominating today like it typically does.
Cleveland combined for only two sacks; for some perspective, the Giants sacked Deshaun Watson eight times on Sunday. Cleveland also had nine QB hits compared to the Giants 17. The home team was not the better defense on Sunday.
Jim Schwartz aggressive play calling and players poor execution
If the Browns' defense led the league in any statistical category last season, you wouldn’t guess by their current production. Last year, Cleveland allowed just under 14 points per game, and before halftime, the Giants had already scored 21. The game against Cleveland and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 yielded similar results.
The Giants used the aggressiveness of Jim Schwartz's defense against them, and somehow, the Browns were unable to stop simple screens and dump-offs. Open-field tackling was a nightmare, and at one point, Jones completed twelve passes in a row.
One of the biggest issues on Sunday, was the Giants' ability to bully the Browns' defense and control the clock. They had two touchdown drives where they drove the ball 81 yards in 7:44, and 93 yards in 6:51. Cleveland was incapable of getting off the field down, and the Giants capped off the game with a 43-yard run by Devin Singletary, ultimately sealing the game, in which the Browns seemed surprised the Giants would run the ball at them.
Schwartz, unlike Kevin Stefanski, made half-time adjustments and the Browns defense forced five punts, recovered a fumble, and forced a long missed field goal in the third and fourth quarter.
They shut out the Giants' explosive offense in the second half. However, the offense was incapable of delivering, and overall Daniel Jones looked like an All-Pro QB, Malik Nabers looked like a seasoned top 5 WR, the Browns' defense looked unprepared, and the Giants looked like the better overall team.