Week 9 AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens keep top spot while the rest of the division is in a 3 way log jam
• Ravens are the class of the division
• Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh fail to separate themselves
• Despite loss, Browns are in this race
Another NFL week is in the books, and now that the dust has settled it is time to establish a pecking order in the AFC North. Through eight weeks the AFC North is the only division in the league where every team boasts a winning record.
In fact, no division has as many wins the NFL’s blood and guts division has (18) despite every team other than Baltimore already having their bye week. So how does the division stack up internally?
AFC North Power Rankings entering Week 9
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Well, it finally happened. The Pittsburgh Steelers finally lost an ugly game in which the opponent allowed them to hang around.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Steelers had a field goal fest in the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Jacksonville’s defense did not allow a single first down to Pittsburgh in the first quarter while the Jaguars notched two field goals. The teams both kicked one through the uprights in the second quarter. But the Jaguars managed to knock out Kenny Pickett with a rib injury late in the first half.
After trading touchdowns in the second half, the Jaguars put the clamps on a limited Steelers offense being led by Mitchell Trubisky forcing two interceptions. The final score was Jacksonville 20 Pittsburgh 10. But what has to be disheartening for Steelers fans is how Jacksonville won.
The Jaguars were the more physical team and essentially beat the Steelers with their own brand of football. Now the Steelers have a quick turnaround to play on Thursday Night Football with the health status of their starting quarterback up in the air. Which means that they will probably play better than expected.
I would advise holding off on dancing on the Steelers’ grave. The Pittsburgh Steelers are like the killer is a slasher film, you think you have defeated them, and they look dead…but they always somehow manage to come back to life. They are down but not out.