Week 9 AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens keep top spot while the rest of the division is in a 3 way log jam
• Ravens are the class of the division
• Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh fail to separate themselves
• Despite loss, Browns are in this race
1. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
The Baltimore Ravens sit atop of the AFC North just as they have for the past month. The Ravens are the most complete team in the division, and their results reflect that. Through the first eight games of the season the Ravens are scoring 25.3 points per game and are only allowing a league low 15.1 points per contest. They're also second in the NFL with a plus-81 point differential this season.
Their game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 was just more of the same for Baltimore. Although they allowed a 12-play drive that ended in a touchdown on the opening drive by the Cardinals, the Ravens did exactly what they have been doing to teams. The offense found answers and their defense did not allow any more points by the Cardinals until the fourth quarter when the game was already in hand by the score of 24-7.
The Cardinals were able to score a few points in garbage time and make the final score look respectable only losing by seven points in a 31-24 defeat. But the main takeaway from the day was the Ravens played their style of game on offense while the defense played stingy football.
Until teams prove that they can take the Ravens out of their game script, it is going to be extremely difficult to knock them from atop their perch as the AFC North favorite this season.