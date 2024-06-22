What are the worst Browns jerseys in franchise history?
The Cleveland Browns re-entered the NFL in 1999 and since then have donned plenty of jerseys. Everyone will have their opinion of what the worst jersey in franchise history will be but one in particular comes to mind for Christian D'Andrea of For The Win.
D'Andrea went through every NFL team and listed what he perceived to be their worst jersey. For the Browns, he went with their 2016 home uniforms.
"Cleveland has put in work to make a palette of brown, orange and white look crisp and clean. But orange numbers on a brown backdrop — and a “CLEVELAND” that feels like it’s sitting just a bit too low — makes this feel like an unlicensed knockoff. And I know we’re not doing pants, but that big “BROWNS” wordmark down the thigh? Same thing."- Christian D'Andrea
D'Andrea wasn't a fan of the giant CLEVELAND on these jerseys and made a remark that they look like unlicensed knockoffs, which made me chuckle. These certainly weren't the cleanest jerseys the Browns have worn and it's fitting that they were donned in 2016, a season where the Browns won just a single game.
These jerseys don't bother me too much but when it comes to picking the worst jersey the team has worn, I don't think it's crazy to go with these. While I wouldn't go as far as to say that the big CLEVELAND lettering looks like a knockoff, it certainly could be a bit smaller.
If you polled Browns fans, it's very possible that these jerseys are the ones that are the least popular but they're not anywhere close to the worst we've seen in the league. Until the Browns wear ugly mustard yellow jerseys like the Jaguars did several years ago, we're in the clear there.