What's holding up Browns extensions for head coach, general manager?
By Randy Gurzi
There's finally stability in the Cleveland Browns organization and that's not going to change anytime soon. Even though there's a small — but absurdly loud — portion of the fan base that believes the head coach should be fired since he uses a normal-sized playsheet, the Browns know they have a solid coach and general manager in place.
Kevin Stefanski, who has won the NFL Head Coach of the Year Award twice in four years, has a record of 37-30 in the regular season and 1-2 in the playoffs. He's the only non-interim Cleveland coach to have a winning record since the team returned to the league in 1999 — Gregg Williams was 5-3 as the interim to close out 2018.
The head coach hasn't done it alone as he's spent all four seasons working with GM Andrew Berry. The Harvard grad is one of the more aggressive general managers in the league and continues to find ways to build a talented roster.
Berry has done such a stellar job that Cleveland has been able to withstand mortgaging their future for Deshaun Watson and getting just 12 games from him in two seasons. While most GMs would be on thin ice if that move didn't pan out, Berry is set to get an extension — as is Stefanski.
Throughout the offseason, we've heard rumors the two would be extended and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says it could happen in June. While answering a reader mailbag, she says the one reason it might not have been done yet is the desire to announce both at the same time.
"I believe the Browns are getting closer to announcing extensions for coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, and that they’d probably like to have it done by the end of mandatory minicamp June 11-13, which kicks off the summer break. I know they’d like to announce both extensions at the same time, so that could possibly be the holdup. They’re likely still crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s on at least one of them, and as soon as they finish, they’ll announce both. It makes sense to do it that way."
Cabot doesn't seem concerned at all and neither should anyone else. There's no reason to believe a deal won't get done and there's no rush to get it in place.