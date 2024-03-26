Browns close to finalizing two huge contract extensions
Cleveland should be keeping this power duo together for a long time
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, the Cleveland Browns have had a lot going on this offseason. They went out and added Jerry Jeudy via trade while also picking up Jameis Winston and Jordan Hicks in free agency. They even re-signed several key free agents, setting themselves up nicely ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
All these moves have them thinking big following an 11-6 campaign. It also has ownership ready to commit to the two men in charge for several more years.
While speaking with the media at the NFL Owners' Meetings, Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam expressed confidence that he will be signing general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski to extensions soon.
Earlier this offseason, it was reported the Browns were ready to extend the power duo, who have built a winning team in Cleveland. Since Berry and Stefanski joined forces in 2020, they've led the team to a 37-30 record with two playoff appearances.
Browns finally turned a corner under Berry, Stefanski
For some perspective, Stefanski and Berry have led the Browns to two winning seasons in four years while the franchise had just two winning seasons from 1999 through 2019. They've also taken them to the playoffs twice compared to just once in the 20 seasons before their arrival. Throw in the two NFL Head Coach of the Year awards for Stefanski, and it's impossible to argue against keeping them together for the foreseeable future.
Cleveland had become a punchline in the NFL due to their futility but that's no longer the case. Free agents suddenly have a preference to join the Browns and they were even able to win in 2023 despite starting five different quarterbacks. That's a testament to the depth Berry has built and the stability Stefanksi brings as a head coach.
Now, they will have continuity as well as soon as the much-deserved extension are finalized.