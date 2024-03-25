Browns news: Will Jerry Jeudy top 1,000 yards in 2024?
Just how good will Jerry Jeudy be for the Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
NFL teams are gathered at the annual owner's meeting in Orlando and that should lead to a slight lull when it comes to player movement. The focus now for teams will be discussing rule changes and other pressing needs. Of course, the Cleveland Browns are likely done with big moves anyway — although they did re-sign Cade York unexpectedly.
This offseason, their biggest move was adding wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was also given an extension after being traded from Denver. The question now is whether or not he can live up to that contract.
Mary Kay Cabot seems to be a believer as she had an encouraging response when a reader asked her if Jeudy can top 1,000 yards this season. That story and more can be found in today's Browns news round-up.
Cleveland Browns News
Will Jerry Jeudy be the Browns’ No. 2 receiver and can he get his first 1,000-yard season here? Hey, Mary Kay! — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"Jeudy is absolutely capable of a 1,000-yard season, and came very close in 2022 when he caught 67 of 100 targets for 972 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Even with Cooper getting the bulk of the targets, Jeudy should still be able to reach 1,000 in 2024, and the Browns certainly believe he can."
Even if Jeudy doesn't top 1,000 yards, his addition is going to help the offense tremendously. They suddenly have four players capable of putting up big numbers in the passing game, making their offense tough to defend.
Browns sign K Cade York — Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
"They wanted him to return to their practice squad after cutting him, but York instead signed with the Titans’ practice squad. The Giants signed him off the Titans’ practice squad Nov. 3."
Cleveland cut Cade York in favor of Dustin Hopkins. They wanted him back on the practice squad but he opted for a change of scenery. He's back now and believes he can be better if called upon. That will only happen in Cleveland if Hopkins is injured, since he's still the No. 1 kicker.
Wales rugby star visits Cleveland Browns — Wendi Oliveros, DPD
Louis Rees-Zammit is attempting to make the move from Rugby to the NFL. While chasing his dream, he made a stop in Berea to speak with the Browns. We're not sure what position Rees-Zammit would play but he's incredibly athletic and has some other NFL teams interested as well.
Jerry Jeudy has gotten a lot of attention but he won't be alone in making an impact for the Browns in 2024.
