When does the NFL Draft Round 2 start today?
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft was a lot of fun, as it always is. Roger Goodell came out and the Kansas City crowd let him know how they truly felt about the commissioner.
Once the picks starting coming in, they came fast — as did the trades. The Houston Texans wound up with the No. 2 and No. 3 pick, landing Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson. The Detroit Lions also had two picks and partied like it was 1994 as they took a running back and linebacker — the two most replacable positions in the sport.
But with all the dust settled, it's now time to look ahead to Round 2 and finally Round 3, when the Cleveland Browns are finally scheduled to make some selections. But when exactly does the event kick off?
When will Round 2 and Round 3 of the NFL Draft begin?
Round 2 will begin at 7:00 pm EST on Friday night, which is one hour earlier than Round 1 began. There will be another round which explains the earlier start, but the picks will come in quicker as well with the time allotment dropping from 10 minutes to seven.
Thankfully for Cleveland, there will be some big names still on the board Friday, but they have to continue to hope their targets last since they won't be on the clock until pick No. 74. With that, here's a look at how the order stands heading into the night.
What is the order of Round 2 and Round 3 of the NFL Draft?
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)
33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals)
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns through New York Jets)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
ROUND 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers)
94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia Eagles)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory pick)
97. Washington Commanders (compensatory pick)
98. Cleveland Browns (compensatory pick)
99. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants; compensatory pick)
101. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
102. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)
How can you watch the NFL Draft?
The draft isn't hard to find. Not only can it be seen on ESPN and NFL Network, but it can also be streamed on WatchESPN, NFL+, or FuboTV.