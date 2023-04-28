Fansided
Dawg Pound Daily
Home/Browns News

When does the NFL Draft Round 2 start today?

Randy Gurzi
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 / David Eulitt/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft was a lot of fun, as it always is. Roger Goodell came out and the Kansas City crowd let him know how they truly felt about the commissioner.

Once the picks starting coming in, they came fast — as did the trades. The Houston Texans wound up with the No. 2 and No. 3 pick, landing Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson. The Detroit Lions also had two picks and partied like it was 1994 as they took a running back and linebacker — the two most replacable positions in the sport.

But with all the dust settled, it's now time to look ahead to Round 2 and finally Round 3, when the Cleveland Browns are finally scheduled to make some selections. But when exactly does the event kick off?

When will Round 2 and Round 3 of the NFL Draft begin?

Round 2 will begin at 7:00 pm EST on Friday night, which is one hour earlier than Round 1 began. There will be another round which explains the earlier start, but the picks will come in quicker as well with the time allotment dropping from 10 minutes to seven.

Thankfully for Cleveland, there will be some big names still on the board Friday, but they have to continue to hope their targets last since they won't be on the clock until pick No. 74. With that, here's a look at how the order stands heading into the night.

What is the order of Round 2 and Round 3 of the NFL Draft?

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)

33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona Cardinals)

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns through New York Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit Lions)

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers)

94. Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia Eagles)

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory pick)

97. Washington Commanders (compensatory pick)

98. Cleveland Browns (compensatory pick)

99. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants; compensatory pick)

101. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

102. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory pick)

How can you watch the NFL Draft?

The draft isn't hard to find. Not only can it be seen on ESPN and NFL Network, but it can also be streamed on WatchESPN, NFL+, or FuboTV.

Next. Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects remaining on Day 2. dark

facebooktwitterreddit