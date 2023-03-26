Fansided
Dawg Pound Daily
Home/Browns Draft

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Randy Gurzi
2022 NFL Draft Concert Series
2022 NFL Draft Concert Series / Mindy Small/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

In years past, the Cleveland Browns have gone into the NFL Draft with a multitude of picks, with many coming early. As was the case last year, they won't be featured at all during Round 1, and barring a trade-up, they again won't make a pick in Round 2.

There are those who are frustrated by this but if we're being honest, the early selections weren't exactly working out. Now, they're swinging big by acquiring players who are already in the league such as Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore.

And while they won't be on the clock until Pick No. 74, the Browns can still find impactful players as they look to round out their roster. Here, we look at all the information that will be needed to catch the event this spring.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 27th, and continues through April 29th. As has been the case for several years, the first two nights will be during Prime Time, with the following schedule:

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft?

ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all have continuous coverage of the events and who you watch depends on which analysts you prefer to listen to. If you don't have cable, you can stream the draft on ESPN+ and FuboTV. 

What is the location of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Never wanting to miss out on an opportunity to cash in, the NFL decided to put the draft on tour years ago. This year, the event will take place in Union Station in Kansas City — home of the defending champion Chiefs.

What is the 2023 NFL Draft order?

The first round of the draft is as follows:

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

There are only 31 picks this year in Round 1 since the Miami Dolphins lost theirs due to a tampering violation.

The full order can be found on Tankathon.com.

Next. 4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2023. dark

facebooktwitterreddit