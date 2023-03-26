When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
In years past, the Cleveland Browns have gone into the NFL Draft with a multitude of picks, with many coming early. As was the case last year, they won't be featured at all during Round 1, and barring a trade-up, they again won't make a pick in Round 2.
There are those who are frustrated by this but if we're being honest, the early selections weren't exactly working out. Now, they're swinging big by acquiring players who are already in the league such as Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore.
And while they won't be on the clock until Pick No. 74, the Browns can still find impactful players as they look to round out their roster. Here, we look at all the information that will be needed to catch the event this spring.
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 27th, and continues through April 29th. As has been the case for several years, the first two nights will be during Prime Time, with the following schedule:
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 12 p.m. ET
How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft?
ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will all have continuous coverage of the events and who you watch depends on which analysts you prefer to listen to. If you don't have cable, you can stream the draft on ESPN+ and FuboTV.
What is the location of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Never wanting to miss out on an opportunity to cash in, the NFL decided to put the draft on tour years ago. This year, the event will take place in Union Station in Kansas City — home of the defending champion Chiefs.
What is the 2023 NFL Draft order?
The first round of the draft is as follows:
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tennessee Titans
- Houston Texans
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Commanders
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Minnesota Vikings
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants
- Dallas Cowboys
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
There are only 31 picks this year in Round 1 since the Miami Dolphins lost theirs due to a tampering violation.