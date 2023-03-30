Which Browns player should be the first to wear number 0?
The No Fun League has been trying not to be the crotchety old uncle as of late. Just one year after finally allowing teams to wear an alternate helmet again, they've now accepted another rule change that allows players to wear the number 0.
Since the announcement, there have been several players around the league say they want to sport the new digit and Calvin Ridley has already chosen this as his number for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But who could end up wearing this for the Cleveland Browns?
Here are four players who should consider being the first in orange and brown to wear the number.
Browns candidate for No. 0: Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Mitchell was just added in a trade with the New York Jets, where he spent the past two seasons wearing No. 8. It wouldn't bee a major change for him to just round the number out and it would look nice on the speedster from Ole Miss.
Unlike anyone already on the roster, he doesn't have any jerseys sitting on the shelf that would need to be purchased before he could sport the number either.
Browns candidate for No. 0: Ogbo Okoronkwo, EDGE
So this one would just be aesthetically cool. Newly signed pass-rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo already has the initials OO and could add a 0 to the mix with the new number.
He also wouldn't have to worry about paying anything to buy up whatever stock is left since he's a newcomer to Cleveland and doesn't have any jerseys out there yet. However, he did choose No. 7 and OO7 is pretty sick as well, so there's that.
Browns candidate for No. 0: David Njoku, TE
An established veteran who has spent his entire career with the Browns, David Njoku could decide to roll with the number 0 simply because it would be a sleek look. Fans would be excited to see the number and he's already a huge favorite in the Dawg Pound. And while it would cost a pretty penny to buy up his remaining stock of unsold jerseys, Njoku can afford it.
Browns candidate for No. 0: Myles Garrett, EDGE
So this one isn't happening but it would be fun. Myles Garrett is synonymous with No. 95 and it would be strange to ever see him with a different number.
Having said that, Kobe Bryant decided to switch from No. 8 to No. 24 which seemed odd at first but then became the norm. And while he said it was about growing to a larger number, it was also considered his way of saying he was one number greater than Michael Jordan.
In that same vein, Garrett could switch to number 0 as a way to say how many defensive ends are better than him right now.