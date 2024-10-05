Who are the announcers and referees for Browns at Commanders in Week 5?
The Cleveland Browns are on the road once again to square off with the 3-1 Washington Commanders during Week 5. While the Browns have yet to find its groove on offense through four games, the Commanders are rising in the standings behind rookie phenom QB Jayden Daniels.
Cleveland is trying to avoid a 1-4 start to the season despite a healthy Deshaun Watson at the quarterback position. Dropped passes from the Browns receiving corp, a nonexistent rushing game, and big injuries to the O-line have all combined to create a bad vibes start to Cleveland's 2024-25 campaign.
This is a cross-divisional battle, so the standings implications are not too heavy on the Browns shoulders. But, a win would go a long way to put the team back on track before star RB Nick Chubb returns to the active roster, and would take pressure off of hobbled DE Myles Garrett to perform.
Let's see who is set to announce this game on Sunday at 1pm EST.
Announcers for Browns at Commanders:
- Network: FOX
- Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
- Color commentary: Greg Olson
- Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver
With the game on FOX, we're getting a crew typical of any NFC contest. Greg Olson, and not newly-hired analyst Tom Brady, will be color commentating this game alongside play-by-play veteran Jason Benetti. Pam Oliver will be supporting them on the sideline. There will be three other midday FOX games happening alongside this one, and this Browns at Commanders game will be one of the most broadcasted on the coasts, according to this week's coverage map via 506 Sports.
Referees for Browns at Commanders
Alan Eck will be the crew chief for the afternoon game between the Browns and Commanders. Eck has called four games this season and the home team has a winning percentage of 50% in those games. He's called a total of 50 penalties this season which have combined for 477 yards worth of penalties.
Eck's last assignment was on the highly anticipated Buffalo Bills v. Baltimore Ravens game last Sunday. Eck called more penalties on Baltimore - eight compared to four for Buffalo - which didn't end up mattering much for the final result.