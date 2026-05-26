Quinshon Judkins draws one-word description after Week 1 of Browns OTAs

To say that Quinshon Judkins' rookie season was a roller coaster wouldn't tell half the story. He dealt with a misdemeanor battery charge that prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue and didn't work out with the team until he finally signed his rookie contract in September. His season was then cut short after he suffered a dislocated right ankle and a fractured fibula in Week 16.

However, everything that happened in between those two moments was impressive enough to give the Cleveland Browns hope. Despite playing behind a decimated offensive line, he showcased his elusiveness, explosiveness, patience, and vision, posting a rookie season that looked much better on tape than the box score suggested.

Now entering his anticipated second season after a lengthy recovery, the Ohio State product hasn't missed a beat. If anything, Browns analyst Lance Reisland believes Judkins looks even more dynamic.

Reisland only needed one word to describe Judkins' performance early in Browns OTAs — explosive.

“He looks more explosive than he did last year at this point,” Reisland said on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast. “My No. 1 takeaway from that OTA the other day was without question his explosiveness. He’s a next level mover with or without the injury. It was super, super impressive.”

The Browns are already seeing Quinshon Judkins’ explosiveness return

Judkins showed glimpses of greatness as a rookie. His ability to turn the corner and leave defenders in the dust was second-to-none among rookies, but he was rarely put in a situation to succeed. He averaged just 1.4 yards before contact, constantly running into collapsing lanes and stacked boxes.

The Browns' overly conservative offensive game plans, subpar quarterback play, and the lack of a true vertical threat in the passing game made opposing defenses focus on Judkins in the second half of the season. As a result, his efficiency took a major hit.

Judkins still proved that he could be a true NFL workhorse. He logged at least 20 carries five times and had two multi-score games, including a three-touchdown performance.

According to Pro Football Focus, Judkins forced 41 missed tackles, had 10 explosive runs, and had a 23.8 percent breakaway percentage. He may not have Nick Chubb's breakaway speed, but Judkins can put defensive backs on skates with his twitchiness and lateral quickness.

With a revamped offensive line and Todd Monken's influence, Judkins could go nuclear in his second year in the league. Cleveland's passing game could also help lighten the box with an improved supporting cast.

Regardless of who wins this summer's quarterback battle, leaning on the running game will likely be the Browns' best path to offensive success in 2026. And while the often-overlooked Dylan Sampson should also have a featured role as the pass-catching back, Judkins may end up being the team's most important offensive player in 2026.