Ravens player hilariously begs Browns' Myles Garrett to save Baltimore's season

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have become mortal enemies over the years, but the relocated old Browns now find themselves in a situation where they have to root for the new reincarnation. Baltimore would be eliminated from the postseason picture with a Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 17.

With Shedeur Sanders facing a Mike Tomlin defense in inclement weather, it seems like the only way for Cleveland to take down Aaron Rodgers and company is to win a defensive slugfest. Myles Garrett, who is one sack away from setting a new single-season record, may need to take charge.

Ravens fans need Garrett to put together one of his finest games of the season, as their already very small playoff odds will shrink to nothing if he is unable to trouble Rodgers. Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar wants to see the best of Garrett on full display.

Kolar jokingly asked for someone to sneak into the Browns locker room, agitate Garrett by saying he is overrated and will not get to 30 sacks on the season, and then watch the fireworks. That plan might just be crazy enough to work for Baltimore.

Garrett is going for the sack record, and he has two more duels against the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals to accomplish that feat. However, Steelers players have reportedly been advised to take a penalty rather than letting him Garrett break the record that is jointly held by TJ Watt.

A win for the Browns would hurt Cleveland's ability to land a top quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that might be exactly what the NFL wants to see in Week 18. A Cleveland victory would set up a "win or go home" matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh in prime time.

While Kolar may need to hope that Shedeur Sanders can play above himself and squeeze out a win against a very tough defense, Garrett may be able to go supernova and put some pressure on a largely immobile Aaron Rodgers. Time will tell if that could be enough to push Cleveland toward a major upset in Week 17.